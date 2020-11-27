Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.74. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,323. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

