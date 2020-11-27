Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 5,953 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 67.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

VMware stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.28. 14,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $172.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.