Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 73.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Illumina by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.12. 16,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,490. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,376,441.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

