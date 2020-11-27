Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.84. 4,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

