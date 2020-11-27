Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.11. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,124. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

