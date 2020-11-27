Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.04. 15,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,345. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

