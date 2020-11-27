Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,259,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,504. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

