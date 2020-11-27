Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.28. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

