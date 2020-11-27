Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.