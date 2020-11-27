Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $191.83. 965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

