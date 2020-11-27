Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $67.79. 53,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

