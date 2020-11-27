Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 77.2% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 302,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Graco stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

