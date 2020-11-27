Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. 107,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,881,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.