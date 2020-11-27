Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 73,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

