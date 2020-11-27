Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

