Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 78,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,223. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

