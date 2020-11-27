Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,728. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

