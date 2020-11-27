Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,024. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

