Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 199,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 463,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,452,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $974,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,215. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $335.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.30 and its 200-day moving average is $301.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.