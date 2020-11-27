Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

