Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,559 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 841,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 424,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 391,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,750 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 277,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,445,496. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.