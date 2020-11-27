Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 215.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,608 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 199,105 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 70.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 99,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 41,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 755,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 300,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,643,557. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.