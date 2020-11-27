Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 681,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

