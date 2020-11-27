Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 163 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.87. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,992. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

