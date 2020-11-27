Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. FMR LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,021,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,094,000 after acquiring an additional 835,101 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 601,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 429,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

HDS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 65,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,609. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

