Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 18,011 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,261. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

