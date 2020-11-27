Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 18,236 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,508,000 after buying an additional 108,531 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.74. 13,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

