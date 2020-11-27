Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

STT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. 10,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

