Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 427 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.33. 370,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,713,094. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

