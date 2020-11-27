Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €33.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.50 ($35.88).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 57.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.85. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.