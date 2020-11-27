Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $48.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.47.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.