Morgan Stanley Boosts The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $134.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

