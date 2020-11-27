Morgan Stanley Raises AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $49.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.17.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 180.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

