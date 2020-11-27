Morgan Stanley Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $260.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.45.

Shares of RE opened at $237.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.90. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

