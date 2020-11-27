Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

