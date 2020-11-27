Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FINMY stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

