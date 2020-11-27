MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.88.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

