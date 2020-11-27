M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.41% of M&T Bank worth $398,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $122.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

