Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.11

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 6986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,928.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,831. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.