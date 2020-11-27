National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.44.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$73.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.1899999 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

