National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC opened at $34.09 on Monday. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth $89,051,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in National General in the third quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of National General during the third quarter worth about $51,489,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the third quarter worth about $42,810,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the third quarter valued at about $35,579,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

