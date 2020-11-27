Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Director Sells C$11,250.00 in Stock

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Director Bryan Carson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,589,657 shares in the company, valued at C$194,224.28.

Bryan Carson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan Carson sold 384,500 shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$24,992.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Bryan Carson acquired 2,666,666 shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,999.96.

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.14.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

