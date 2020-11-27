NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 41.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

