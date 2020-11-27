Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Sells $113,460.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 2.01. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

