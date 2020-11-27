Needham & Company LLC Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.