New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Chiasma comprises 2.0% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned 1.96% of Chiasma worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of CHMA stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. 17,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.63. Chiasma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

