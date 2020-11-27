New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Trading 10.6% Higher

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) was up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 905,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 341,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of $42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

In related news, Director Mario Caron purchased 327,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$34,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,042,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,410. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 560,328 shares of company stock valued at $55,618.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

