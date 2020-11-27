Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 810,053 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.