NextDAO (NAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,665.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $50,665.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00165867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00950581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00248771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00505797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00181546 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,641,798,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,601,566,720 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.