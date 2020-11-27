Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810,427 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Nokia worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 178.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,813,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 272,017 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 114.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 53,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,700,090. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.